£2.99 Long Haul Electric Bus Pilot Launched in UK

A first electric coach service will be launched in England and Wales, as part of a three month trial led by the travel tech firm FlixBus. Travellers will be able to try out routes between London, Bristol and Newport in South Wales from June 2024. Ticket prices will start at £2.99 and the 46-seat coach includes USB charging points, free wifi and a toilet. The zero-emission vehicle will save 352kg of carbon emissions per day compared to its diesel-fuelled counterparts, the equivalent of a reduction of more than 21 tonnes of CO2. If the pilot…