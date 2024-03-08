2 Companies That Could Help Europe Win Its Energy War With Russia

Natural gas is now back in fashion in a very big way and the new mantra is that domestic sources in combination with renewable energy are the only true answer to energy security. In early February, Germany earmarked $16 billion for the construction of four natural gas power plants to complement a renewable energy expansion push. And Austria has recently made its largest natural gas discovery in four decades—enough to increase its domestic production by 50%. All of this pinpoints Europe as one of the best and most exciting places…