2023 Was a Bad Year for Commodities

Heading into 2023, leading Wall Street prognosticators almost universally predicted plenty of pain for the U.S. stock market after 2022 turned into an annus horribilis. Indeed, many were saying that higher interest rates as well as an eventual economic downturn would tank the stock markets and compound the previous year’s losses. A few contrarian analysts, however, countered by pointing out that the pessimism was overdone and the resilience of the American economy would keep the markets afloat. Well, it turns out the bulls were right on the…