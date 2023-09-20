2024 European Gas Prices Could Be Disappointing: WoodMac

European gas prices could be significantly lower than forecast for next summer, according to Wood Mackenzie, which cited lower demand from power plants and sufficient gas in storage. According to Wood Mackenzie, Europe is in a good position with gas in storage heading into the 2023/2024 winter—more than is typical for this time of year. These high inventories are now mingling with lower demand for gas from power generation as nuclear power rises and inflationary-induced economic hardships crimp industrial and household consumption. And it…