2024 Will Be a Critical Year for the Global Economic System

We know that the age of peak performance for humans varies, depending upon the activity. Peak performance for an athlete tends to come between ages 20 and 30, while peak performance for a person writing academic papers seems to come between ages 40 and 50 years. By the time people are 80 years old, they have a strong suspicion that health and other aspects of performance will deteriorate in the next 20 years. Economies, in physics terms, are similar to human beings. Both are dissipative structures. They require energy of the appropriate kinds…