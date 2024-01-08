3 Catalysts That Could Push Gold Prices Even Higher

Authored by Mike Maharrey via Money Metals, There are three factors driving gold bulls as we move into the new year – the demand factor, the Fed factor, and the January factor. Gold just wrapped up its best year since 2020 with a 13 percent gain, and the yellow metal has new records in its crosshairs as we move into 2024. Gold faced significant headwinds throughout most of 2023 with dollar strength and a higher interest rate environment. But as the markets began to anticipate an end to the Federal Reserve’s inflation fight, gold rallied…