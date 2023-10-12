3 Key Risk Factors In Oil Right Now

In the past 2 weeks, the price for Brent crude oil has closed as high as $96.55 per barrel and as low as $84.07, while yesterday it settled at $85.82. Volatility in oil markets is nothing new, particularly in the context of the past few years, however these recent weeks have witnessed some of the biggest price swings of the year. As has been pointed out by many commentators this year, at present the only certainty in oil prices is uncertainty. In this week’s article, we will look at 3 key risk factors that have driven the recent price moves…