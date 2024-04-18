3 Oil & Gas Stocks Most Sensitive To Oil Price Swings

Following a strong rally amid escalating tensions in the Middle East, oil prices have pulled back sharply in the current week as demand worries outweigh geopolitical concerns. WTI crude for May delivery has declined 5.1% from the Friday close to trade at $83.15 per barrel while Brent crude June contract has retreated 4.9% to change hands at $87.50, marking the first time it has slipped under $90 in more than a week. However, several commodity analysts believe the markets are unduly discounting the risk of a full-blow war between…