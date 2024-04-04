3 Reasons Gold Prices Continue To Climb

Unless you’ve been living under a rock, it won’t have escaped your notice that gold is doing rather well. The safe haven asset has been stirred upwards as conflicts across the world have shown little to no sign of abating, and the four-year-long wait for interest rate cuts in the US and UK continues. Yesterday, gold was trading near $2,250 (£1,788) per troy ounce and touching $2,288 (£1,818) today, another all-time record extending the record-setting days that have come in January, February and March this year. But why is…