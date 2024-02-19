3 Stranded Tankers with Russian Sokol Crude Heading for China

Three tankers carrying Russia Sokol oil that have been stranded due to Western sanctions have started heading towards China, Reuters reported on Monday, citing tanker-tracking data from Kpler and LSEG. While Kpler calculated that 10 million barrels of Sokol oil were stranded in a holding pattern off the coast of South Korea two weeks ago, as of Monday, Kpler puts the volume at 7.5 million barrels. The stranded Sokol oil has been in a holding pattern in floating storage for three months as buyers cannot arrange payment in line…