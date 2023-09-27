$40B Deal With U.S. Companies Kickstarts Poland’s Nuclear Power Ambitions

Poland’s first nuclear power plant moved forward on Wednesday with the signing of a deal between the Polish government and a consortium of U.S. companies including Westinghouse and Bechtel. The nuclear plant will be built in the Pomerania region near the Baltic Sea and is being billed as part of Poland’s effort to ditch fossil fuels. The agreement with Polish state-owned Polskie Elektrownie Jadrowe (PEJ) will see $40 billion spent on two plants with three reactors each. The first of the three reactors is expected to go online…