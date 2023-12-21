5 Million Barrels of Russian Oil Stuck En Route to India

Nearly five million barrels of Sokol grade crude oil from Russia is languishing en route to Indian refiners, caught in a sanctions trap for a month, Bloomberg News reported on Wednesday. According to Bloomberg, citing tanker tracker data, one tanker, the NS Century, remains stuck near Sri Lanka due to U.S. Treasury Department sanctions on the vessel. Now, two other tankers, both owned by Sovocomflot, are stuck in the same place. All three tankers are carrying Russian Sokol grade crude. Bloomberg suggests that the tankers are stuck due…