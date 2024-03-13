13 Mar, 24

59% of Investors Concerned About Greenwashing in Financial Industry

UncategorizedNo Comments

A majority of investors that picked their ISA based on sustainability credentials actually have their cash in providers classified as ‘worst’ for their environmental impact, new research has revealed. Analysis from Triodos Bank UK found that investors were failing to understand the sustainability implications of where they put their money. The research found that a majority of people (55 percent) who have a stocks and shares ISA with a provider classified as the worst on sustainability, according to Ethical Consumer rankings, actually…

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This field is required.

This field is required.

Copyright © 2021 All Rights Reserved.