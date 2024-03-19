A $74 Billion Investment Plan for the UK’s Energy System

National Grid ESO, the UK’s power systems operator, is proposing a plan of $73.6 billion (£58 billion) in investment in the grid to meet growing demand and the rise of renewable power sources. The Electricity System Operator (ESO) published a report, ‘Beyond 2030,’ on Tuesday, which says that the UK would need these investments to accommodate the rise in wind and solar power and an overall rise in electricity demand amid growing electrification and decarbonization in many sectors, including transportation. “The…