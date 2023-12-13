A Breakthrough In Tiny Batteries?

University of Freiburg researchers have developed a monolithically integrated photo battery using organic materials that is capable of powering miniature devices. The photo battery achieves an unprecedented high discharge potential of 3.6 volts.. The team published the information about the technology in the journal Energy & Environmental Science. The monolithically integrated photo battery made of organic materials achieves a discharge potential of 3.6 volts. Image Credit: Robin Wessling. Click this link for access…