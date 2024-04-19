A Chinese EV Company That Represents Remarkable Value

Over the years, one of my most profitable investment research techniques has been to look for companies whose stock has been dragged down by negativity around the market in which they operate, even though they themselves are well-run, efficient, and profitable, characteristics that will enable them to survive a downturn and emerge stronger should competitors go under or cut back operations significantly when times are tough. So, when there is a flood of bad news about an industry and every stock is getting hit, I start sniffing around, looking…