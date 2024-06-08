A Cleantech Boom Is Underway

There has been increasing interest and therefore greater investment in clean tech in recent years, as the U.S. strives to undergo a green transition. The Biden administration has pumped a huge amount of funding into the sector, which has encouraged significant private investment in clean tech. While a lot of this money is going to well-known tech companies, thousands of start-ups across the globe have emerged with their own green technology ideas. In May, the climate tech firm Clean Energy Ventures (CEV) announced it had raised $305 million…