A Global Rush for Uranium Could Harm the UK’s Nuclear Power Ambitions

The global rush for uranium, and the consequential price spike, could pose a major headache for the UK’s nuclear power ambitions. Nuclear power currently provides about 10 percent of the world’s electricity. And, despite this relatively small market share, – fossil fuels account for 61 percent and renewables 29 percent – nuclear energy, and by extension uranium production, is big business. Over the last week, the price of Uranium concentrate – commonly known as U308 or yellowcake – has risen to a 15-year…