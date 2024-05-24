A Good Way to Play Small Cap Energy Stocks

Over the next few weeks, I will be buying something that, for years now, has been extremely disappointing. If that makes no sense to you, bear with me for a bit. The play is based on a strategy almost as old as the stock market, and a news story that makes now seem like a good time to employ it. The principle of reversion to the mean, the idea that sectors and stock styles fall in and out of favor but always return to their long-term average relationship, is one of the oldest and most influential in the worlds of trading and investing. It is the…