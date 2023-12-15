A Hot Stock to Play the Offshore Drilling Boom

As you may know, I am someone who rarely uses a chart pattern or signal as the basis for a trade. I tend to do “top down” analysis, meaning that I start with the big picture, the economic and fundamental conditions, then drill down to individual companies that those conditions suit. Once I have settled on how to trade my view, I do look at the chart, but it is more about looking for basic support and resistance levels off which to set entry and exit points than anything. Sometimes, though, I do things kind of backwards, starting with…