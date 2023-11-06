A Less Hawkish Fed Could Jumpstart The Oil Price Rally

In recent times, fears of a spillover in the conflict between Israel and Hamas, which could embroil Iran and its allies in the region, have offered considerable support to oil prices. Unfortunately for the bulls, the oil price momentum has fizzled out with the war risk premium that helped fuel an oil price rally in the early days of the Israel-Hamas war all but gone thanks to Israel’s ground incursion into Gaza proving to be less extensive than some investors expected. But that’s just part of the picture, with no shortage…