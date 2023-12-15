A Long-Overdue Bullish Week for Oil Markets

Oil prices are on course for their first weekly increase in eight weeks, a shift in sentiment that was driven in large part by the Federal Reserve pledging to cut interest rates next year.Friday, December 15th, 2023As the price of Brent rose toward $77 per barrel, the oil markets are on course for the first week-on-week increase in eight weeks. Despite continuous attacks on tankers in the Red Sea, it was the United States that provided most of the bullish sentiment. First, the Federal Reserve’s pledge to start cutting interest rates next…