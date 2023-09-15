A Look At Warren Buffett’s Favorite Oil Stock

It is no secret that Warren Buffet, or more accurately his holding company, Berkshire Hathaway (BRKA: BRKB), has been amassing a significant stake in Occidental Petroleum (OXY). Their stake is big enough to be subject to disclosure requirements, so it is public knowledge that they now own around a quarter of the company. Buffet has said, though, that they are not going to take outright control of OXY. That suggests that a major impetus for the stock’s rise is about to go away, but that doesn’t mean that those who hold it should sell,…