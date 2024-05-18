A New Sugar-Based Catalyst That Can Make CO2 Valuable

A new catalyst made from an inexpensive, abundant metal and common table sugar has the power to remake carbon dioxide (CO2) gas into carbon monoxide (CO).In a just released Northwestern University study, the new catalyst successfully converted CO2 into CO, an important building block to produce a variety of useful chemicals. When the reaction occurs in the presence of hydrogen, for example, CO2 and hydrogen transform into synthesis gas (or syngas), a highly valuable precursor to producing fuels that can potentially…