A Rarely Used Technique Could Double U.S. Grid Capacity

As the U.S. introduces a wide array of alternative energy options, the government is rapidly seeking ways to improve and expand the grid system. Much of the grid infrastructure is outdated, built to rely on electricity supplies from a few major energy hubs. However, as more green energy projects crop up in atypical locations – such as rural regions and offshore sites – it is becoming increasingly difficult to ensure that energy will reach the grid for distribution. Many energy experts believe it will take a complete overhaul to prepare…