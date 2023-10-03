A Slow Start To The Month For Oil Prices

Oil markets lost some of their bullish shine at the start of October, with a strong dollar, worrying economic data out of Europe, and the prospect of another OPEC+ policy change weighing oil prices down.Chart of the Week- Negative price arbitrage for Atlantic LNG cargoes going into Asia has been limiting flows into Asia since April, a potentially dangerous trend heading into peak winter season.- There has been an increasing reluctance to divert more Atlantic Basin LNG cargoes towards Asia due to Panama Canal congestion, high freight rates, and…