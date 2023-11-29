A Tech Breakthrough That Counters Critical Issues for Lithium-Sulfur Batteries

Tokyo University of Science researchers have developed a graphene separator embedded with platinum-doped gold nanoclusters for lithium-sulfur batteries. Lithium-sulfur batteries face issues like the formation of lithium polysulfides and lithium dendrites that lead to capacity loss and raise safety concerns. Yet lithium-sulfur batteries (LSBs) offer a higher energy storage potential and with the new separator have enhanced lithium-ion transport and facilitate redox reactions. This breakthrough addresses the long-standing issues associated with LSBs,…