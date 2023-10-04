Abu Dhabi’s Energy Giant Is Preparing For Global Expansion

Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC), one of the largest NOCs around, has been directed to expand internationally. The NOC, already making headlines with its plans to potentially acquire Germany’s Covestro and a major stake in Israel’s NewMed Energy, is now openly going to put in place a direct internationalization strategy, as ordered by the Abu Dhabi Executive Council. According to Abu Dhabi media sources, Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, has…