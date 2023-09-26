Achieving Paris Climate Goals With An Altered Energy Mix By 2040

Energy stands as the cornerstone of global economic prosperity. Out of total primary energy consumption (TPEC), fossil fuels have long played a dominant role in the development of our societies, as indicated in Figure-1 for the year 2022. In that year, fossil fuels accounted for a staggering 82% of total primary energy consumption. Breaking this down, we find that oil led the way at 32%, closely followed by coal at 27%, natural gas at 23%, and hydro and renewable sources each at 7%, with nuclear bringing up the rear at 4%. While fossil fuels have…