Activist Investor Urges BP to Abandon Renewables

One activist investor is taking on supermajor BP. But instead of what all other activist investors have pursued with oil and gas giants in recent years, Bluebell Capital Partners is calling on the UK-based group to renege on its goal to reduce oil and gas production and scale back its ambitions in renewable energy. Bluebell Capital Partners sent at the end of last year a letter to BP chair Helge Lund, a letter which the Financial Times has seen, urging the supermajor not to reduce its oil and gas output, as it is destroying shareholder…