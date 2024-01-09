Activist Investors Drop ESG Campaigns on Lack of Profits

Activist investors’ love for sustainability-related shareholder campaigns appears to be growing cold in the absence of any practical outcomes, a consultancy has said. Per Alvarez & Marsal, as quoted by Bloomberg, activist investors were less likely to engage in ESG campaigns this year after they proved to be markedly less lucrative than campaigns that focused on effecting operational or strategic change. “As investors focus more firmly on returns in 2024 in a challenging market, we expect to see a decline in ESG-related…