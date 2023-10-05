ADNOC Awards $17 Billion Contracts For World’s First Net-Zero Gas Project

ADNOC awarded $17 billion worth of contracts as it announced on Thursday the final investment decision to develop the Hail and Ghasha offshore gas project which the United Arab Emirates’ energy giant aims to be the world’s first such project operating with net-zero emissions. The contract awards went to a joint venture between National Petroleum Construction Company and Italy’s Saipem for an EPC contract for the offshore facilities on artificial islands and subsea pipelines, and another EPC contract…