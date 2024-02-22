ADNOC CEO: Global Energy Demand Growth Is Unsustainable

Last month, U.S. oil and gas supermajor Exxon Mobil Corp. (NYSE:XOM) released its long-term global energy outlook report. Exxon has predicted that global energy demand will reach about 660 quadrillion Btu in 2050, good for a 15% increase from 2021 levels reflecting a growing population and rising prosperity. The energy company has projected that renewables and nuclear will record strong growth through 2050, contributing around 70% of incremental energy supplies; natural gas demand will remain robust and reach almost 30% of…