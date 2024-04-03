Afghanistan’s Qosh Tepa Canal Project Faces Scrutiny After Water Leak

A mysterious spill is fanning fears across Central Asia about the construction of a canal in northern Afghanistan. The Taliban government in Kabul is vowing to press ahead with the project, which it insists will ease food insecurity for millions of Afghans. But many in neighboring Central Asian states view the Qosh Tepa Canal as an environmental hazard. Construction on the canal started in the spring of 2022. The second phase of the project got underway in late February, according to Taliban officials. Once completed, Qosh Tepa will siphon water…