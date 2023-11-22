African Nations Ready For Output Fight as OPEC Delays Meet, Oil Prices Tank

Crude oil prices continued their downward spiral Wednesday morning, with Brent down 4.38% at 10:45 a.m. ET, shortly after it was announced that the planned OPEC+ meeting for Sunday would be delayed until November 30. Brent crude has lost $3.61 on the day, trading at $78.84, with West Texas Intermediate (WTI) down 4.54% at $74.24, for a $3.53 loss on the day. Oil prices initially started plunging earlier today following a Bloomberg report warning that the OPEC+ meeting may be delayed. Fears that OPEC+ will further deepen…