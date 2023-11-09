Africa’s Biggest Refinery Is Still Months Away From Full Production

The Dangote Refinery in Nigeria, Africa’s biggest, with a capacity of 650,000 barrels per day (bpd), has been commissioned, but full-scale production, including production of gasoline for Europe, is not expected to begin until the second half of 2024, analysts have told Bloomberg. After years of delays and massive cost overruns, Nigeria finally saw the giant oil refinery commissioned in May. The Dangote Refinery, built by the group of the same name of Africa’s richest person, Aliko Dangote, was inaugurated by Nigeria’s former…