Africa’s Energy Transition Plan Is Nonsense

Africa is a treasure trove of metals and minerals and home to some of the world’s best natural resources, including wind and solar. Africa currently accounts for a measly 4% of global carbon dioxide emissions. A variety of organizations want it to stay that way. From the International Energy Agency, the IMF, and the World Bank to private businesses and nonprofits, transition advocates want Africa to go straight from pre-industrial to net-zero, skipping the oil and gas era. That would be quite a feat. The reason Africa has the lowest emission footprint…