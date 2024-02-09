After Being Neutral for A While, I Now Have A View On Crude

As most of you know, while I do invest in stocks in the energy space, and occasionally give you my opinion of individual security based on the research I do for that investing, my day-to-day interest is more in oil, and specifically in crude oil futures. I follow the various influences on that closely and, like most traders, nearly always have an opinion on the longer-term trajectory of the market even if my trades are typically intraday. Recently, though, I have not had one and have just been trading off of technical signals and keeping everything…