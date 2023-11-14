After U.S. Withdrawal, Orsted Pulls Out Of Norway Wind Bidding

Danish offshore wind developer Orsted has officially withdrawn from a consortium set to bid on Norwegian offshore wind projects just days after pulling out of two U.S. offshore wind projects, Reuters reports, citing one of the consortium partners. The withdrawal comes just two days before Norway’s November 15 deadline to submit pre-qualification interests for the building of up to 1.5 gigawatts of offshore wind capacity. “Orsted has informed us that due to a prioritisation of investments in the portfolio, it will withdraw…