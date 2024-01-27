27 Jan, 24

AI Boom Could Slow U.S. Clean Grid Ambitions

Uncategorized

Data centers, especially those powering AI technologies, have seen such explosive growth that they are taxing utilities beyond what soaring power demand is calling for.   Some utilities in the eastern and southern parts of the U.S. are proposing build-outs of new natural gas-fired capacity alongside renewables to support the growth in electricity consumption coming from data centers. Others have planned to delay the timeline for retiring coal-fired capacity to ensure grid reliability.   Many tech companies want clean energy…

