AI Digital Twinning Tech Could Completely Revamp Oil E&P

Back in June, we reported that China had stepped up its game with the delivery of the country’s first-ever smart floating production storage and offloading (FPSO). The platform features a land-sea integrated operation system that employs Digital Twinning technology, encompassing diverse cutting-edge technologies including artificial intelligence (AI), edge computing, cloud computing, big data and the internet of things (IoT). China also built a digital twin of the platform onshore in Shenzhen City, 1,000 kilometers away from the…