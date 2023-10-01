01 Oct, 23

AI-Tech Leads To NASA Energy Breakthrough

NASA and energy startup ADC Energy USA, Inc. have jointly published a breakthrough validation of a “new form of energy” that does away with conventional AC/DC power conversion. The two parties have been researching “alternating direct current” (ADC) for 5 years, an AI-enabled, energy technology that makes lossless power transmission possible.  “ADC is the greatest innovation I’ve seen in my 50-year career,” Terry Boston, advisor to The White House and the United States Congress, and former CEO of PJM, gushed when speaking at a keynote…

