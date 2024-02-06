AI to Transform Solar Cell Production

Karlsruher Institut für Technologie (KIT) researchers and of two Helmholtz platforms – Helmholtz Imaging at the German Cancer Research Center (DKFZ) and Helmholtz AI -have succeeded in finding a way to predict the quality of the perovskite layers and consequently that of the resulting solar cells when assisted by machine learning. The new methods in artificial intelligence (AI), make it possible to assess their quality from variations in light emission during the manufacturing process. The report discussing the work has been published…