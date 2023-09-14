Air Fares Poised To Skyrocket As EU Adopts Green Fuels For Aviation

Back in 2008, Virgin Atlantic made history after flying a Boeing 747 between London and Amsterdam partly powered by a biofuel made from Brazilian babassu nuts and coconuts. Although Virgin Atlantic founder Sir Richard Branson hailed the event as a “vital breakthrough”, many people dismissed it as just another one of his marketing stunts. And they were right. In November 2023, Virgin Atlantic will operate the world’s first transatlantic flight powered entirely by green aviation fuels in yet another one-off demo. …