Air-Stable Ruthenium Catalyst to Revolutionize Industrial Chemistry

Researchers at The University of Manchester have achieved a groundbreaking advancement in catalyst technology by developing a new catalyst which has been shown to have a wide variety of uses and the potential to streamline catalyzed optimization processes in industry and support new scientific discoveries. The paper titled An air- and moisture-stable ruthenium precatalyst for diverse reactivity has been published in Nature Chemistry. Catalysts, often considered the unsung heroes of chemistry, are instrumental in accelerating chemical reactions,…