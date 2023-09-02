Air Traffic Chaos Exposes Crisis In The Skies

“Looks like I picked the wrong week to give up drinking”, says Lloyd Bridges’ wizened air traffic controller Steve McCroskey in the 1980 disaster satire Airplane. You’d imagine National Air Traffic Services (NATS) chief exec Martin Rolfe is probably in need of a stiff drink after this week’s air travel chaos. The explanation from NATS, that a single erroneous data entry could lead to the grounding or delaying of thousands of flights elicited howls of disapproval from tourists and industry figures alike.…