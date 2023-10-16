Airlines: Plan To Phase Out EU Fossil Fuel Subsidies Would Backfire

An idea in the EU to phase out subsidies for fossil fuels could backfire on the aviation industry, considering that there are no readily available alternatives to jet fuel at scale, executives at airlines have told the Financial Times. The EU is currently debating its common stance for the COP28 climate summit in Dubai next month, and some wealthy EU nations, including the Netherlands, are proposing an end date to fossil fuel subsidies for 2025. The plan, however, is meeting resistance among other EU member states with large fossil fuel industries…