Airlines Ready To Embrace Higher Sustainable Aviation Fuel Costs

The airline industry would be ready to embrace the fact that sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) will always be more expensive than oil-based jet fuel, Willie Walsh, Director General at the International Air Transport Association (IATA), said on Wednesday. SAF is likely to always be more expensive than kerosene even when SAF supply grows in scale from the current very low volumes, the industry association’s head said at a conference in Lisbon, Portugal. “I believe the industry is ready to embrace that,” Walsh said as carried…