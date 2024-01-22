22 Jan, 24

AI’s Massive Power Consumption Demands Innovative Energy Solutions

UncategorizedNo Comments

We’re only just discovering the depths of AI’s potential, but it already seems impossible to imagine a future without it. Love it or hate it, stunning technological breakthrough or new world order, it seems to be a given that artificial intelligence is here to stay. But it turns out that the continued advancement of AI is not a guarantee unless an energy breakthrough occurs that would allow us to meet its insatiable demand for electricity. Reuters reports that artificial intelligence “will consume vastly more power than…

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This field is required.

This field is required.

Copyright © 2021 All Rights Reserved.