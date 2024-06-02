AI’s Rapid Growth Threatens Big Tech’s Clean Energy Efforts

Intelligent, responsive, and flexible computing systems are essential for meeting global climate goals, as they can help optimize energy production and consumption.As the world keeps consuming more and more energy, the likelihood that we’ll be able to reach net zero by midcentury is seeming more and more like a pipe dream. The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) has projected that global energy consumption will continue to rise through 2050 at a faster pace than efficiency gains and renewable energy installation capacities,…